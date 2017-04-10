Model train layout in depot for Heritage Day

Come by the Fannin County Historical Commission in the Depot at Center and West First Streets during Heritage Day on May 6th and watch the trains run! A large model railroad display will be running at the Depot on Heritage Day from about 8:15 a.m. until about 4:30 p.m. Bill Benson, Louis Bourett, Bobby Cox, Jerry Detienne, and Leeman Sewell will be on hand to operate several different sizes and types of model trains - all the way from hand cars to truly huge steam locomotives - and modern era diesels. The train display will just about fill the entire meeting room of the Fannin County Historical Commission in the east end of the Depot.

