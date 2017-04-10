Meet photographer and nature enthusiast Russell Graves and view his...

Bonham Public Library invites you to meet photographer and nature enthusiast Russell Graves and to view his film Bois d'Arc Goodbye on Monday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m. Russell is a graduate of Dodd City High School and East Texas State University and has since become a sensation in nature documentaries and photography. One of his most recent is the documentary Bois d'Arc Goodbye filmed entirely in Fannin County.

