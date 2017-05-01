Heritage Day Celebration schedule - May 6 in Bonham

It will be the biggest party of the year in one of the oldest towns in Texas when historic downtown Bonham hosts its annual Heritage Day Celebration Saturday, May 6. This event features a Car & Truck Show, spectacular motocross jumps, a Lone Star Garden Tractor Pull Association competition, Sons of Confederate Veterans re-enactors, a Motorcycle Fun Run, music all day on the Main Stage, festival vendors, a model train exhibit in the Bonham Depot, historic displays in the Visitors Center and much more. The popular Tractor Pull will be held at the track slightly west of Main Street at 100 West 1st Street and the tractors fire up at 3:00 p.m. with drivers of all ages competing.

