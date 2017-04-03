Fannin County Commissioners Court addresses delinquent payments by local hospital authority

The regular meeting of Fannin County Commissioners Court opened with the announcement that the next meeting -- Tuesday, April 11 -- will begin at 10:00 a.m. in order to allow the county judge and commissioners to attend the second annual Fannin County Futures Fair. Fannin County Veterans Service Officer Paul Chandler reported 371 client contacts in the past month and informed commissioners that he is working on an informal client survey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.