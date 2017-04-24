Depot Tour coming to Bonham
You are invited to join the Depot Tour that will arrive in Bonham on Saturday, April 29. The tour is led by nationally known railroad historian and author, Steve Goen of Wichita Falls, Texas. The tour on April 29 will begin in Sherman at 7:00 a.m. and end at 6:46 p.m. in Antlers, Oklahoma.
