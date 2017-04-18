City of Bonham candidate statements

Candidates for Bonham City Council were asked to submit a candidates' statement and this article lists candidates in the same order that names will appear on the upcoming ballot. The regular election consists of elections in Ward 1 and Ward 5, with a special election at the bottom of the ballot to select a representative for Ward 2. I'm running for Bonham City Council because our city has come a long way, but there is still so much work we can do.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.