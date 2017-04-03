Books 'n' Blooms Bazaar at Bonham Public Library April 8

The Bonham Public Library is excited to announce the annual Books 'n' Blooms Bazaar will be held Saturday, April 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. There will be several hand-crafted items by the Library Board with a spring and summer theme as well as other designs that you will not want to miss out on. Books 'n' Blooms Bazaar will also offer plants for sale.

