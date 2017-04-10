Books 'n' Blooms at Bonham Public Library April 8
Bonham Public Library will be hosting its annual spring fundraiser, Books 'n' Blooms, Saturday, April 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Welcome spring into your flower garden with a variety of plants as well as several items the Library Board hand-crafted with a spring and summer theme.
