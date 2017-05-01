Bonham Heritage Day Celebration to host Homestead Winery and Paris Vineyards
Homestead Winery and Paris Vineyards will be on hand to sell wine by the glass, thanks to a one-day resolution passed by the city of Bonham that allows festival goers to enjoy the day's festivities with a glass of wine within the festival perimeter. This year there will be two locations to purchase wine, one booth located across from the main stage at 5th and Main, and a second further south near 319 N. Main.
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lesbian Motorcyle Club in Bonham
|Sat
|onionslice
|6
|Fannin Co. Jail
|Apr 27
|Fannin Follies
|3
|Who's The Best Running Back Bonham's Ever Had? (Dec '09)
|Apr 27
|Fannin Follies
|249
|Does anybody know Shannon Hanna?
|Apr 22
|Beavis
|5
|Bonham schools sued
|Apr 21
|Reality Bites
|19
|Football field lights and gym
|Apr 19
|Anonymous
|5
|New High School
|Apr 18
|Anonymous
|12
