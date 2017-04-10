Bonham City Council proclaims April 22 to be Red River Art, Wine and Music Fest Day

Bonham City Council presented a proclamation for Red River Art, Wine and Music Fest Day, and councilmembers decided that a detailed vision presented by Kiwanis Club of Bonham for a renovated amphitheater warrants further study. The monthly regular meeting of Bonham City Council opened with the March 2017 financial report by Dave Struchtemeyer, CPA, Director of Finance for the City of Bonham.

