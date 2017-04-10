Austen Somerville completes Eagle Scout project at Bonham Sports Complex
Just in time as the baseball/softball season gets underway at the Bonham Sports Complex, Austen Somerville with Troop 52 completed his Eagle Scout project. Austen's project was to add concrete handicap parking places at the Bonham Sports Complex.
