April is Child Abuse Awareness Month
Professionals and volunteers fighting child abuse in our community gathered to witness Fannin County Judge Spanky Carter signing a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month in Fannin County. Representatives from the courts, prosecution, law enforcement, Child Protective Services, CASA and the Children's Advocacy Center work collaboratively every day to make our community safer for children, help victims heal and seek justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Talmadge Moore (Aug '07)
|7 hr
|Curious
|11
|Manhunt in Fannin County....
|13 hr
|Purple Haze Craze
|24
|Guy shot south of Savoy
|Wed
|NotAnymore
|8
|Coach Nick Jones
|Mar 31
|Ask
|14
|Tabitha Caplinger
|Mar 30
|Ben
|19
|New Church
|Mar 24
|Jimmy Swaggart
|18
|Denison Outrage
|Mar 22
|News Flash
|10
Find what you want!
Search Bonham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC