April is Child Abuse Awareness Month

Professionals and volunteers fighting child abuse in our community gathered to witness Fannin County Judge Spanky Carter signing a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month in Fannin County. Representatives from the courts, prosecution, law enforcement, Child Protective Services, CASA and the Children's Advocacy Center work collaboratively every day to make our community safer for children, help victims heal and seek justice.

