Visit Fannin County Museum of History during spring break
Located in the old depot just a few blocks south of the Bonham Square, the Fannin County Museum of History has hundreds of objects and many displays that will be of interest to students of all ages. See an old fire engine, an airplane from the World War II era, and many items from an old kitchen.
