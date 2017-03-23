It's time for spring cleaning in Fannin County. That was one of the prevalent themes at a regular meeting of Fannin County Commissioners Court March 14, with county commissioners repeating their promise to assist county residents to properly dispose of unwanted items -- except household trash -- and also reminding residents that the 2017 Texoma Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event is set for April 22. All four county barns will accept scrap metal, including refrigerators and water heaters.

