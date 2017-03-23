Time for spring cleaning in Fannin County
It's time for spring cleaning in Fannin County. That was one of the prevalent themes at a regular meeting of Fannin County Commissioners Court March 14, with county commissioners repeating their promise to assist county residents to properly dispose of unwanted items -- except household trash -- and also reminding residents that the 2017 Texoma Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event is set for April 22. All four county barns will accept scrap metal, including refrigerators and water heaters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Church
|17 hr
|Jimmy Swaggart
|18
|Denison Outrage
|Mar 22
|News Flash
|10
|Kinfolk MC
|Mar 21
|oldschool42
|41
|Tabitha Caplinger let go (Sep '12)
|Mar 15
|Homey The Clown
|62
|what are they putting in across from wal mart (Jun '15)
|Mar 15
|Ask
|44
|Shoplifting
|Mar 15
|Timothy B
|34
|New High School
|Mar 14
|Portaleta
|8
Find what you want!
Search Bonham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC