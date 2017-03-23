Time for spring cleaning in Fannin Co...

Time for spring cleaning in Fannin County

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: North Texas e-News

It's time for spring cleaning in Fannin County. That was one of the prevalent themes at a regular meeting of Fannin County Commissioners Court March 14, with county commissioners repeating their promise to assist county residents to properly dispose of unwanted items -- except household trash -- and also reminding residents that the 2017 Texoma Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event is set for April 22. All four county barns will accept scrap metal, including refrigerators and water heaters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bonham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Church 17 hr Jimmy Swaggart 18
Denison Outrage Mar 22 News Flash 10
Kinfolk MC Mar 21 oldschool42 41
Tabitha Caplinger let go (Sep '12) Mar 15 Homey The Clown 62
what are they putting in across from wal mart (Jun '15) Mar 15 Ask 44
Shoplifting Mar 15 Timothy B 34
New High School Mar 14 Portaleta 8
See all Bonham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bonham Forum Now

Bonham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bonham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Bonham, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,569 • Total comments across all topics: 279,795,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC