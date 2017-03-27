Suspect identified in deadly officer ...

Suspect identified in deadly officer involved shooting

Shock in a local county after an officer involved shooting leaves one man dead. It happened in Fannin County last night just after 11 p.m. after troopers say the suspect, now identified as Dennis Wasson II of Paris, Texas, led them on a chase.

