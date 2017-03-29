Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site Orientation Exhibit Grand Opening
On April 1, 2017, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. there will be an open house to view the new orientation exhibit in the recently remodeled visitor center of the Sam Rayburn House in Bonham, TX. A short drive from Paris to see years of History from the life of a remarkable Congressman.
