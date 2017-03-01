Renlita announces purchase of 101,000 sq. ft. facility
Over the past 3 years Renlita has been growing at a very rapid pace of 40-50% each year. In order to ensure that facility and infrastructure stays on pace with this growth Renlita has acquired a 101,000-square-foot facility located in Bonham, Texas.
