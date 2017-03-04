Red River Art, Wine, and Music Festival | April 22, 2017
Each year, the Creative Arts Center hosts the Red River Art, Wine & Music Festival and this year the event takes place on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Jimi Watusi is in the music lineup this year and always draws a crowd.
