Master Naturalists help provide activities at Bonham State Park

The Bois d'Arc Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists held its monthly business meeting on Tuesday, March 21, at the Derrell Hall Education Center in Bonham, Texas, to discuss past projects and plan for those in the future. Master Naturalists are well-educated volunteers for the State of Texas who provide education, outreach, and beneficial service to help manage the natural resources and natural areas in their communities.

