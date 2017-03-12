Lisa Diane Sutton Garner

Lisa Diane Sutton Garner

Lisa Diane Sutton Garner 53, of Paris, went to be with her Lord at 12:54 p.m., Friday, March 10, 2017 at Paris Regional Medical Center. A funeral service is set for 11 a.m.,Tuesday, March 14, 2017 in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home .

