Fannin County Master Gardener Expo set March 25
Saturday, March 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the Fannin County Master Gardeners will host their annual Garden, Lawn and Home Expo at the Bonham Civic Center. Learn about the hottest horticultural trends at the four speaker sessions, and have your trickiest garden questions answered by local experts.
