Fannin County Commissioners Court discusses courthouse restoration, sand mining

At a lengthy regular meeting of Fannin County Commissioners Court held Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, commissioners continued to work through "false, inaccurate information" a local print publication uses to feed the small-town rumor mill, while also resolving one long-standing conflict involving access to property, and discussing the impact of large-scale sand and gravel mining operations on residents in the northwest quadrant of the county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.