Family escapes injury after car slams into home during pursuit
A 15-year-old is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended with his pickup smashing into a family's home and just feet away from a child's room. Police in Bonham, Texas said the teen was a runaway from Dallas but was being pulled over for speeding on Highway 56 in Bonham when he took off.
