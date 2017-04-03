Family escapes injury after car slams...

Family escapes injury after car slams into home during pursuit

Thursday Mar 30

A 15-year-old is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended with his pickup smashing into a family's home and just feet away from a child's room. Police in Bonham, Texas said the teen was a runaway from Dallas but was being pulled over for speeding on Highway 56 in Bonham when he took off.

