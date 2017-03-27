Dr. Jim Froelich receives National Physician's Award

Bonham family physician, Dr. James Froelich, D.O., FACOFP dist., received the esteemed Excellence in Advocacy Award from his national physician's society, the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians , at their annual Congress of Delegates, March 16, at the Gaylord Palms Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Dr. Froelich is the fifth recipient of the award created in honor of the late Marcelino J Oliva, Jr, DO, FACOFP dist., a legend in the family of D.O. physicians as a never-tiring champion of all osteopathic physicians, particularly those who specialize in the practice of family medicine.

