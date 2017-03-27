Dr. Jim Froelich receives National Physician's Award
Bonham family physician, Dr. James Froelich, D.O., FACOFP dist., received the esteemed Excellence in Advocacy Award from his national physician's society, the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians , at their annual Congress of Delegates, March 16, at the Gaylord Palms Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Dr. Froelich is the fifth recipient of the award created in honor of the late Marcelino J Oliva, Jr, DO, FACOFP dist., a legend in the family of D.O. physicians as a never-tiring champion of all osteopathic physicians, particularly those who specialize in the practice of family medicine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coach Nick Jones
|Sun
|Anonymous
|10
|Manhunt in Fannin County....
|Mar 26
|Deputy Dawg
|22
|New Church
|Mar 24
|Jimmy Swaggart
|18
|Denison Outrage
|Mar 22
|News Flash
|10
|Kinfolk MC
|Mar 21
|oldschool42
|41
|Tabitha Caplinger let go (Sep '12)
|Mar 15
|Homey The Clown
|62
|what are they putting in across from wal mart (Jun '15)
|Mar 15
|Ask
|44
Find what you want!
Search Bonham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC