DPS identifies suspect in officer-inv...

DPS identifies suspect in officer-involved shooting

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: The Herald Democrat

A suspect who led police on a pursuit through Fannin County was shot by law enforcement and later died at the hospital late Wednesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bonham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tabitha Caplinger 6 hr Brookshire Bobby 18
Coach Nick Jones Mar 26 Anonymous 10
Manhunt in Fannin County.... Mar 26 Deputy Dawg 22
New Church Mar 24 Jimmy Swaggart 18
Denison Outrage Mar 22 News Flash 10
Kinfolk MC Mar 21 oldschool42 41
Tabitha Caplinger let go (Sep '12) Mar 15 Homey The Clown 62
See all Bonham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bonham Forum Now

Bonham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bonham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Bonham, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,393 • Total comments across all topics: 279,933,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC