DPS identifies suspect in officer-involved shooting
A suspect who led police on a pursuit through Fannin County was shot by law enforcement and later died at the hospital late Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tabitha Caplinger
|6 hr
|Brookshire Bobby
|18
|Coach Nick Jones
|Mar 26
|Anonymous
|10
|Manhunt in Fannin County....
|Mar 26
|Deputy Dawg
|22
|New Church
|Mar 24
|Jimmy Swaggart
|18
|Denison Outrage
|Mar 22
|News Flash
|10
|Kinfolk MC
|Mar 21
|oldschool42
|41
|Tabitha Caplinger let go (Sep '12)
|Mar 15
|Homey The Clown
|62
