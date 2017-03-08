Doggie Boxes donated by Girl Scouts t...

Doggie Boxes donated by Girl Scouts to assist dog adoptions at Bonham Animal Clinic

Sunday Mar 5 Read more: North Texas e-News

When dogs leave Bonham Animal Shelter, the new owners will also be bringing home a box full of goodies to make the transition easier for everyone, thanks to a donation by a local Girl Scout troop. Girl Scout Troop 4733 is working with Bonham Animal Shelter to help with dog adoptions.

