Doggie Boxes donated by Girl Scouts to assist dog adoptions at Bonham Animal Clinic
When dogs leave Bonham Animal Shelter, the new owners will also be bringing home a box full of goodies to make the transition easier for everyone, thanks to a donation by a local Girl Scout troop. Girl Scout Troop 4733 is working with Bonham Animal Shelter to help with dog adoptions.
