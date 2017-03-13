Chi Lambda Charity Auction
The women of Chi Lambda are making plans for another fun charity auction, dinner and dance on March 25. All proceeds from the Chi Lambda Diamonds & Spurs Charity Auction will be used to fund grant requests from children's charities in Fannin County. The event will kick off at 6:00 pm at the Multi-purpose complex in Bonham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tabitha Caplinger let go (Sep '12)
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|53
|Fairy Queen next to Murphy USA
|6 hr
|Rlh
|2
|Kinfolk MC
|Sun
|Anonymous
|17
|Denison Outrage
|Sun
|Brad
|5
|New High School
|Mar 10
|Redstate
|7
|Whataburger
|Mar 10
|Big dog
|4
|Shoplifting
|Mar 8
|Yesssss
|33
Find what you want!
Search Bonham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC