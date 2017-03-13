Chi Lambda Charity Auction

Chi Lambda Charity Auction

Monday Mar 6

The women of Chi Lambda are making plans for another fun charity auction, dinner and dance on March 25. All proceeds from the Chi Lambda Diamonds & Spurs Charity Auction will be used to fund grant requests from children's charities in Fannin County. The event will kick off at 6:00 pm at the Multi-purpose complex in Bonham.

