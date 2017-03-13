Bonham Veterans Home residents to participate in healing collaboration with Ranch Hand Rescue

Today Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced that the General Land Office's Veterans Land Board is collaborating with Ranch Hand Rescue Counseling Center and Animal Sanctuary to offer animal therapy for residents of the Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home with Post-Traumatic Stress . The collaboration will offer groups of five veterans with an opportunity to travel from the Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home in Bonham to the RHR facility in Argyle, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.