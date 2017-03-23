Bonham Grief Support Group offered by Home Hospice of Grayson, Cooke & Fannin Counties
Home Hospice of Grayson, Cooke & Fannin Counties will continue the Bonham grief support group in Fannin County starting Thursday, March 23, 2017. The weekly support group meets every Thursday from 2:00 p.m. till 3:30 p.m. Each week the group, led by Karen Martinez, Spiritual Care Counselor, will discuss topics such as 'understanding grief' and 'myths about grief' as well as 'Accepting Our New Normal' and 'Finding Peace in the Midst of the Storm that is Grief.'
