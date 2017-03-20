Bonham City Council votes to fund improvements at baseball/softball...

Bonham City Council votes to fund imp...

Bonham City Council voted to fund improvements at the city baseball/softball complex, re-adopted a resolution approving the borrowing $142,000 by Bonham Economic Development Corporation to finance campground updates at Lake Bonham, designated April 4 as Day of National Recognition of Service, and took action on a Special-Use permit to build townhomes on South Center Street. The monthly regular meeting of Bonham City Council opened with the February 2017 financial report by Dave Struchtemeyer, CPA, Director of Finance for the City of Bonham.

