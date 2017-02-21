Women's History Month at the Sam Rayb...

Women's History Month at the Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site

The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site will celebrate Women's History Month on Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As a single man with no children, Sam Rayburn came to rely heavily on his sisters during many formal social events that were an important aspect of his political life. Washington D.C. dinners, luncheons and receptions were all occasions when 'Mr. Sam' often escorted one of his sisters.

