Tony Rodriguez to challenge John Burnett in Bonham City Council race

On May 6, the City of Bonham will hold a general election for Ward 1 and Ward 5, and a special election to fill an unexpired term for Ward 2 will be held simultaneously. The deadline for candidates to file for the general election was Friday, February 17, 2017, while the filing period for the special election is February 14 through to March 6. A candidate must reside within the confines of a Ward to represent it, however all registered voters who are residents of the City of Bonham are eligible to cast ballots in the Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 5 city council elections.

