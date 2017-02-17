Tony Rodriguez to challenge John Burnett in Bonham City Council race
On May 6, the City of Bonham will hold a general election for Ward 1 and Ward 5, and a special election to fill an unexpired term for Ward 2 will be held simultaneously. The deadline for candidates to file for the general election was Friday, February 17, 2017, while the filing period for the special election is February 14 through to March 6. A candidate must reside within the confines of a Ward to represent it, however all registered voters who are residents of the City of Bonham are eligible to cast ballots in the Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 5 city council elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biker gang in Bonham
|22 min
|Cody coyote
|22
|New hotel and shopping complex announced for Bo... (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|blueman
|64
|Chubbs Robbery
|2 hr
|Deputy Dawg
|23
|Shackleford
|9 hr
|Not Surprised
|9
|School board
|Sun
|Joe
|2
|Fannin County Marriage Advice
|Sun
|ParisFoReal
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
Find what you want!
Search Bonham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC