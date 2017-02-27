Noon Book Review at the Bonham Library Friday, February 24
The book for discussion at the Noon Book Review at the Bonham Public Library on Friday will be Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly. Ms. Kelly researched the events of her debut novel for 10 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biker gang in Bonham
|4 min
|Neallewis4
|84
|Manhunt in Fannin County....
|4 hr
|McRib Frycook
|13
|Super Bowl
|Sun
|Charles
|1
|New hotel and shopping complex announced for Bo... (Apr '12)
|Sun
|Moving Out
|71
|Shackleford
|Sun
|Its So Obvious
|19
|What's going on at vpg...
|Sun
|Rabbit
|8
|Bonham Sports - actual sports
|Feb 23
|Samstown Comp
|32
Find what you want!
Search Bonham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC