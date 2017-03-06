New hours at Tax Assessor-Collector's Bonham Office and Leonard Sub-Office
Effective March 6, 2017, the Bonham Office for the Fannin County Tax Assessor-Collector's Car Division will have new hours. New hours will be 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday - Friday.
