New canopies at TMC Bonham Hospital

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: North Texas e-News

TMC Bonham Hospital is constructing new canopies and the ambulance entrance and main entrance are temporarily blocked off as workers complete the project. Patients and visitors will need to enter the hospital through the new emergency room patient entrance or the cafeteria door located in the front courtyard.

