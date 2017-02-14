Motocross jumps to be featured at Bon...

Motocross jumps to be featured at Bonham Heritage Day Festival

Fans of high-flying motocross jumps are circling May 6 and planning to spend the day in Bonham to watch three performances by Dan Weeks Maneuver Motor Sports during Bonham Heritage Day Festival. Always a popular event at this all-day festival in one of the oldest towns in Texas, the crowd rushes to the north side of the Bonham Square when the bikes roar to life.

