McCutcheon, Thornton honored as Citiz...

McCutcheon, Thornton honored as Citizens of the Year by Bonham Chamber

Saturday Feb 25

The Bonham Chamber's 2015 Citizen of the Year, Carole Stubsten , introduces 2016 Co-Citizens of the Year, Tom Thornton and Babara McCutcheon The annual banquet offers an opportunity for the Bonham Chamber to recognize some of Bonham and Fannin County's most outstanding businesses and citizens from the previous year. Randy Moore presented the first award of the evening, Specialty Crop Farm of the Year, to the Cook Farm in Savoy, owned and operated by Harold and Sharon Cook and their son, Chase.

