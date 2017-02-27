Hope Chest Collectibles closing sale ...

Hope Chest Collectibles closing sale underway

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: North Texas e-News

After being one of Bonham's favorite shopping destinations for three decades, Hope Chest Collectibles is closing its doors -- tentatively on Saturday, March 11. A liquidation sale on most items got underway Wednesday, February 22. This will be a staggered sale with additional discounts added as the closing date nears. Come find a treasure and share a memory.

