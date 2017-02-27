Hope Chest Collectibles closing sale underway
After being one of Bonham's favorite shopping destinations for three decades, Hope Chest Collectibles is closing its doors -- tentatively on Saturday, March 11. A liquidation sale on most items got underway Wednesday, February 22. This will be a staggered sale with additional discounts added as the closing date nears. Come find a treasure and share a memory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|104.3 The River (Jan '13)
|6 hr
|DMC
|45
|Biker gang in Bonham
|7 hr
|CCC
|91
|Manhunt in Fannin County....
|17 hr
|McRib Frycook
|13
|Super Bowl
|Sun
|Charles
|1
|New hotel and shopping complex announced for Bo... (Apr '12)
|Sun
|Moving Out
|71
|Shackleford
|Sun
|Its So Obvious
|19
|What's going on at vpg...
|Sun
|Rabbit
|8
Find what you want!
Search Bonham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC