Heritage Day Motorcycle Fun Run in Bonham May 6

Few things are more enjoyable than an early-spring motorcycle cruise through the gentle rolling hills of rural North Texas and once again the Heritage Day Festival in historic downtown Bonham will feature a Fun Run through the back roads of Fannin County. The 11th Annual Bonham Heritage Day Fun Run, sponsored by Pat's Pump Service and Weichert Realtors - Solid Ground, is set for Saturday, May 6. Registration begins 8:00 a.m. on West 5th Street, northwest of the Main Stage.

