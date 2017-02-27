Fannin County Days begin in Austin
Monday, February 27, 2017, the Fannin County group met with Representative Larry Phillips and Senator Bob Hall at Ruth's Chris Steak House for dinner and a brief update on this session of the legislature. Representative Phillips started the evening off by explaining some of his duties.
