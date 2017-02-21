Fannin County Commissioners Court supports grants for two special investigators
The American system of elected representation, and, in particular, commissioners court as defined by Texas statutes, will be on display in front of young residents next Tuesday morning when approximately 30 Dodd City ISD first graders get a glimpse of local government in action at a regular meeting of Fannin County Commissioners Court. Fannin County Judge Spanky Carter has been tutoring and reading to these students, but they have also shown a keen interest in how county government actually works and now that opportunity has been arranged.
