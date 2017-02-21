Fannin County Commissioners Court sup...

Fannin County Commissioners Court supports grants for two special investigators

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: North Texas e-News

The American system of elected representation, and, in particular, commissioners court as defined by Texas statutes, will be on display in front of young residents next Tuesday morning when approximately 30 Dodd City ISD first graders get a glimpse of local government in action at a regular meeting of Fannin County Commissioners Court. Fannin County Judge Spanky Carter has been tutoring and reading to these students, but they have also shown a keen interest in how county government actually works and now that opportunity has been arranged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bonham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Biker gang in Bonham 44 min Cody coyote 36
Shackleford 4 hr VHS evidence 15
Bonham Sports - actual sports 6 hr the truth 18
New hotel and shopping complex announced for Bo... (Apr '12) 7 hr Moving Out 69
what are they putting in across from wal mart (Jun '15) 7 hr Mandy 41
Tabitha Caplinger let go (Sep '12) 9 hr Christian Horney 44
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 11 hr OnePhart 1,123
See all Bonham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bonham Forum Now

Bonham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bonham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Bonham, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,633 • Total comments across all topics: 279,052,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC