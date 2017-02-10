Fannin County Commissioners Court regular meeting Feb. 14
PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING TAKE NOTICE THAT A REGULAR MEETING OF THE FANNIN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT WILL BE HELD IN THE BONHAM CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS BONHAM CITY HALL BONHAM, TEXAS TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2017 9:00 AM 5. Discussion, Consideration and action to approve use of Courthouse grounds for Heritage Day Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2017 - County Judge for Heritage Day Committee 7. Discussion, Consideration and Action to approve the Bois d'Arc Hwy 56 Acres Addition to Fannin County, Texas - Commissioner Precinct 4 for Citizen 8. Discussion, Consideration and Action to approve verification that Survey #2010-035-2 and 1.641 acre tract owned by S. Smith is exempt from platting due to specific transaction and authorizing the signing of a letter stating the same - Commissioner Precinct 4 for Citizen 9. Discussion, Consideration and Action to approve VAWA Resolution in support of a grant ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|ChrisPhartz
|1,089
|Chad Burnett needs to go
|4 hr
|Joe
|13
|Worst coach bonham has ever had is the Question!!! (Jan '14)
|Thu
|Anonymous
|53
|Sammy Sadler releasing 'In America' country mus...
|Thu
|Anonymous
|15
|Bonham police report
|Wed
|Samstown Comp
|3
|Burglaries
|Wed
|Summer Sausage Slice
|19
|Tabitha Caplinger
|Feb 8
|Lynn
|10
Find what you want!
Search Bonham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC