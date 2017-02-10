Fannin County Commissioners Court regular meeting Feb. 14

PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING TAKE NOTICE THAT A REGULAR MEETING OF THE FANNIN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT WILL BE HELD IN THE BONHAM CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS BONHAM CITY HALL BONHAM, TEXAS TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2017 9:00 AM 5. Discussion, Consideration and action to approve use of Courthouse grounds for Heritage Day Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2017 - County Judge for Heritage Day Committee 7. Discussion, Consideration and Action to approve the Bois d'Arc Hwy 56 Acres Addition to Fannin County, Texas - Commissioner Precinct 4 for Citizen 8. Discussion, Consideration and Action to approve verification that Survey #2010-035-2 and 1.641 acre tract owned by S. Smith is exempt from platting due to specific transaction and authorizing the signing of a letter stating the same - Commissioner Precinct 4 for Citizen 9. Discussion, Consideration and Action to approve VAWA Resolution in support of a grant ... (more)

