Creative Arts Center acknowledges grants
Some people believe the arts make life worth living; after all, what would the world be like without music, dance and song? Many people find the very act of creating to be their life's work and throughout history, art has been used to tell the stories of many cultures and civilizations. The Creative Arts Center is the cultural locus of the region and brings the arts in many forms to the residents here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|InPhartx
|1,129
|What's going on at vpg...
|Sat
|Rabbit
|2
|Biker gang in Bonham
|Fri
|BBB
|70
|Bonham Sports - actual sports
|Thu
|Samstown Comp
|32
|what are they putting in across from wal mart (Jun '15)
|Feb 23
|Wandering Man
|42
|Shackleford
|Feb 23
|livin the dream
|18
|New hotel and shopping complex announced for Bo... (Apr '12)
|Feb 21
|Moving Out
|69
Find what you want!
Search Bonham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC