Bonham Visioning Plan open forum hosted by TCOG

Monday Feb 13

Effective community planning requires communication and vision, and it was an opportunity to discuss that vision that brought concerned residents to Bonham City Hall Monday night for a Bonham Visioning Plan open forum facilitated by Dr. Randy McBroom and Michael Schmitz of Texoma Council of Governments . "Bonham is close to a tipping point and change is going to come," Dr. McBroom predicted.

