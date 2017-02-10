Bonham Visioning Plan open forum Feb. 13

Representatives of Texoma Council of Governments will be facilitating a public forum in Bonham City Hall foyer and council chambers next Monday evening, February 13, 2017 regarding the Bonham P&Z Vision Plan. This open forum -- planned for both before and after a regular meeting of Bonham City Council -- will be an opportunity to learn about implementation of this initiative so far, ask pertinent questions, and provide input into the P&Z Vision Plan.

