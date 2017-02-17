Bonham ISD/BHS Purple Haze Caf hosts 'full house' Bonham Manufacturers Roundtable #8

It was a 'full house' Thursday evening, February 9 as Bonham ISD Superintendent Dr. Marvin Beaty and faculty and staff of Bonham High School's Career and Technical Education Program played host to this eighth iteration on the Bonham Manufacturers' Roundtable in Ms. Stacy Hunnicutt's Purple Haze Cafe - culinary arts classroom.

