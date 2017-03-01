'Bois d'Arc Loop' tourist map to be unveiled March 7

Bonham State Park will host an unveiling of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department "Bois d'Arc Loop" tourist map Tuesday, March 7 at 1:00 p.m. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department personnel from Austin will make the drive north to the 261-acre state park near Bonham. Jeff Stoney, District Ranger for the Caddo Grasslands, and Jason Schooley, Park Superintendent for Bonham State Park, will represent their respective areas.

