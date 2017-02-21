Bishop Burns celebrates Mass at St. E...

Bishop Burns celebrates Mass at St. Elizabeth Church in Bonham

Sunday Feb 19

Newly installed as Bishop of the Dallas Diocese, Edward J. Burns celebrated the Holy Eucharist Sunday, February 19, 2017, in Bonham. Due to the overflow attendance, the service was moved from St. Elizabeth Church across the street into the Parrish Hall.

