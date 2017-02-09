American Legion, Anderson-Roberts Pos...

American Legion, Anderson-Roberts Post 283 awarded grant by The Home...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: North Texas e-News

The American Legion, Anderson-Roberts Post 283, has been awarded a grant by the The Home Depot Foundation - Community Impact Awards in the amount of $3,000. This grant will be used to upgrade the facilities, orginally built over 50 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bonham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worst coach bonham has ever had is the Question!!! (Jan '14) 7 hr Anonymous 53
News Sammy Sadler releasing 'In America' country mus... 7 hr Anonymous 15
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 19 hr NeedPhartss 1,087
Bonham police report Wed Samstown Comp 3
Burglaries Wed Summer Sausage Slice 19
Tabitha Caplinger Wed Lynn 10
Chad Burnett needs to go Tue Bob 11
See all Bonham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bonham Forum Now

Bonham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bonham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

Bonham, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,456 • Total comments across all topics: 278,724,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC