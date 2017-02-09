American Legion, Anderson-Roberts Post 283 awarded grant by The Home...
The American Legion, Anderson-Roberts Post 283, has been awarded a grant by the The Home Depot Foundation - Community Impact Awards in the amount of $3,000. This grant will be used to upgrade the facilities, orginally built over 50 years ago.
