Warm weather on the horizon for North Texas

Sunday Jan 8

Bonham -- Texans are fond of saying, "If you don't like the weather, just wait a few minutes and it'll change." That has certainly been the case of late, with a low of 8 degrees Saturday morning, January 7 and a forecast high of 73 on Wednesday.

